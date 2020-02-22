Park Website positioning Joon and Lee Younger Ae have designed generous donations to the metropolis of Daegu as it combats the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

As of seven p.m. KST on February 22, Korea has 433 confirmed scenarios of COVID-19, and a significant portion of modern circumstances has been coming from the location, prompting Daegu to be designated as a “special administration zone” by the Korean governing administration.

In response, Lee Youthful Ae and Park Seo Joon have made donations to the city in the hopes of serving to the town.

On February 21, the Daegu branch of the Community Chest of Korea said, “Actress Lee Younger Ae donated 50 million received (about $41,420) to aid the citizens of Daegu battle COVID-19.” Lee Younger Ae mentioned, “It appears that the condition has worsened for the citizens of Daegu because of to COVID-19. Our family members hopes that the persons of Daegu will be able to defeat these tricky occasions.”

It was also confirmed on February 22 that Park Search engine optimization Joon had manufactured a donation to the metropolis of Daegu as the area Neighborhood Chest of Korea branch said, “After viewing information reviews that Daegu does not have plenty of negative tension rooms and professional medical tools to address COVID-19 conditions, Park Search engine optimisation Joon donated 100 million gained (roughly $82, 850) to assist order the required equipment.”

