Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun share unhappy first encounter in “Itaewon class”

The next JTBC drama “Itaewon Class” shared new photos of Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun!

“Itaewon Class” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people gathered by their stubbornness and their passion as they pursue their dreams at Itaewon.

The recently released still images show the intense first encounter between Park Sae Roy (Park Seo Joon) and Jang Geun Won (Ahn Bo Hyun). Park Sae Roy has just been transferred to a new school, but he seems to be getting worse before he has had time to adjust to his new school. That’s because he just saw Jang Geun Won intimidate his classmate Lee Ho Jin (David Lee). As the eldest son of Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung), the cold head of the Jang Ga food conglomerate, Jang Geun Won is a posh character who does whatever he wants. In the still images, he pulls on Lee Ho Jin’s hair as if he were playing with a toy.

When no one is able to stop Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy steps forward to block him. Lee Ho Jin sends a desperate glance to the vigorous new transfer student who intervened, and Jang Geun Won’s mischievous expression suddenly grows dark with anger. Nevertheless, Park Sae Roy refuses to step back, and the two share fierce eye contact in their tense confrontation. Park Sae Roy points his fist at Jang Geun Won in a still, alluding to the explosive encounter that will take place.

Previously, Park Seo Joon shared: “Park Sae Roy, who is not influenced by anyone and lives independently, will bring catharsis to those who watch the drama.” Since Park Seo Joon will add its unique charm to the original character, the Viewers are already strongly anticipating his portrayal of Park Sae Roy in the drama. Viewers also eagerly await the role of Ahn Bo Hyun as an opposing character who is the mischievous heir of Jang Ga.

The production team of “Itaewon Class” shared: “From his first day of school after the transfer, Park Sae Roy, the icon of conviction and vigor, will begin to immerse himself (in difficulty). Like the beginning of an unhappy relationship, his first meeting with Jang Ga’s heir, Jang Geun Won, who will change his destiny, will be a situation of high tension. They added, “Please focus on the story of Park Sae Roy that will unfold from the very first. “

The upcoming drama will be produced by director Kim Sung Yoon, who produced “Love in the Moonlight” and “Discovery of Love” and written by Jo Kwang Jin, who is the original author of the popular webtoon on which the drama is based.

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Watch the latest drama teaser here!

