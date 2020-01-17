Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi are ready to take on the world in the main poster of “Itaewon Class”

The next JTBC drama, “Itaewon Class”, has unveiled its main poster!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Itaewon Class” is a new drama about young people gathered by their stubbornness, their passion and their youthful bravado. In the narrow streets of Itaewon, they begin their own fledgling revolt against an unreasonable society as they pursue their dreams and the freedom to live from their own unique perspectives.

Park Seo Joon will play in the drama as Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who makes no compromises in the face of injustice and corruption. Armed solely with his convictions and anger at the death of his father, Park Sae Roy burst onto the Itaewon stage and boldly confronted the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga.

Kim Da Mi will perform opposite Park Seo Joon as Jo Yi Seo, a social media star described as a “sociopath with a high IQ”. Bam.

On January 17, the upcoming drama released its main poster with its two main roles. Dressed casually in black, the two characters stand upright in the context of Itaewon, looking confident and self-confident as they prepare to take on the world. The legend of the poster boldly declares: “I want to live a life in which you cannot put a price on your convictions.”

The two co-stars both praised each other, with Park Seo Joon sharing: “We work very well together, almost as if we have known each other for a long time, so I like to film. (Kim Da Mi) does such a perfect job depicting the charms of her character Jo Yi Seo that I think we have developed a natural and comfortable chemistry. “

Kim Da Mi also praised the game of Park Seo Joon, commenting: “I can see the strength of Park Sae Roy in the look of Park Seo Joon. When we act together, I really feel that I have become Jo Yi Seo. (Park Seo Joon) is very considerate on set, which allows me to focus on my game. ”

The producers of “Itaewon Class” remarked: “The unique combination of Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi gives (to the drama) a new charm different from the original webtoon. The two actors have completely transformed into a real park Sae Roy and Jo Yi Seo, and you can expect their chemistry, which exceeded our expectations. ”

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

Source (1)

