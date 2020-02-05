Park Seo Joon is the embodiment of his character behind the scenes of “Itaewon Class”

JTBC’s all-new drama “Itaewon Class” has released behind-the-scenes photos of Park Seo Joon on set!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Itaewon Class” stars Park Seo Joon as Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who makes no compromises in the face of injustice and corruption. Armed only with his convictions and anger at the death of his father, Park Sae Roy joins other young people who share his stubbornness and youthful bravado, then pursues his dreams in the narrow streets of Itaewon – all boldly confronting the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process.

Speaking of his character, who is already well liked by viewers, Park Seo Joon said: “Park Sae Roy is a strong character, firm in his convictions and who makes no compromises in the face of injustice. Seeing how steadfast he is and how he lives his life with a clear goal will be a source of catharsis not only for me, but for those who watch. “

Check out the behind the scenes images below! “Itaewon Class” is broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays.

