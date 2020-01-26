Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, and more clues to a unique behind-the-scenes synergy of the “Itaewon class”

The upcoming JTBC drama, Friday-Saturday, “Itaewon Class”, shared some behind the scenes photos of its main actors on set!

“Itaewon Class” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people gathered by their stubbornness and their passion as they pursue their dreams at Itaewon.

The energetic work of the actors behind the scenes raises expectations. First, Park Seo Joon is completely focused on his script, his hard work allowing him to be perfectly in tune with his new role as Park Sae Roy. The actor lights up the decor with his warm smile and eagerly shows his devotion and his affection for the new drama.

Kim Da Mi, who plays the role of a very intelligent sociopath named Jo Yi Seo, studies her scenario during the break. When she does not represent her mysterious character with a dark aura, she makes the whole thing shine with her smiles. It is her first drama since her acting debut, and it will attract viewers with her unique personality and charm.

Veteran actor Yoo Jae Myung emits the charisma and dignity of his character at a glance. In order to represent the unforgiving president Jang Dae Hee of an agrifood company, he directs the drama with his play of experience which does not miss small details such as dress, make-up, speech and facial expressions.

Kwon Nara arouses enthusiasm with her thrilling smile as she invokes the new memory of first love with her depiction of Oh Soo Ah, the first love of Park Sae Roy. Between shoots, she checks her script so as not to miss any details. Viewers look forward to the changes she will make as an actress with her new role.

The production team commented: “The actors are the key point and the reason to anticipate” Itaewon Class “, which has become a drama again. The passionate performances and synergies of reliable actors will be perfect beyond your imagination. They recreated the characters and made them different from the original webtoon by adding their own styles. Please watch the actors transform your expectations into certainty. “

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10.50 p.m. KST, taking up the time slot previously occupied by “Chocolate”.

Source (1)

