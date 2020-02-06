Park Seo Joon + Kim Da Mi share an unforgettable first meeting in the “Itaewon class”

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” revealed a preview of Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi’s first memorable encounter!

The final episode of the drama, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, ended with the revelation that the passionate and ambitious Park Sae Roy (played by Park Seo Joon) had taken his first steps towards the realization of his dream the opening of its own gastropub in Itaewon.

On February 6, “Itaewon Class” unveiled a glimpse of the entertaining dynamics between Park Sae Roy and the great lady Jo Yi Seo (played by Kim Da Mi), who will meet for the first time in the third episode of the drama. The first photo captures a tense moment between the two, with Park Sae Roy grabbing the “genius sociopath” by the wrist to stop her as she tries to get into a taxi.

Their second encounter turns out to be even more unforgettable, with Jo Yi Seo dramatically falling back on Park Sae Roy as he wears a bulky mascot costume. After their epic, Park Sae Roy seems to recognize Jo Yi Seo from their first meeting, pointing a finger at her accusingly while wearing a surprised expression.

The producers of “Itaewon Class” commented: “The first meeting of Park Sae Roy and Ji Yo Seo is entertaining from the start. You will immediately see the unique charms of Jo Yi Seo. “

They added: “Please keep an eye on Park Sae Roy’s eventful arrival at Itaewon, as well as the start of his passionate revolt.”

The next episode of “Itaewon Class” will air on February 7 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

