Park Seo Joon reveals his dog couldn’t recognize him in clown makeup + Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik respond hilariously

Park Seo Joon recently put on his clown makeup – and Choi Woo Shik was more than ready to clown him for that!

On February 7, Park Seo Joon went to Instagram to share a fun photo of himself literally acting as a clown. To promote his new JTBC drama “Itaewon Class”, the actor posted a mirror selfie that he took in the elevator on the way home from a recent shoot to capture his clown makeup for the show.

Park Seo Joon wrote in the caption: “A photo to encourage people to listen to the broadcast! That day, the shooting ended very late, so I went home like that, and [my dog] Simba did not recognize its owner and scolded me. “

Shortly after, his close friend Choi Woo Shik got a little wild in the comments, joking, “Why are you like this?” You’ve been doing so well so far. “

Meanwhile, ZE: A’s Park Hyung Sik – another close friend of Park Seo Joon’s – wrote, “I thought it was a filter …” before gently adding: “I’m going to be on a frenzy every week Getaways. “

“Itaewon Class” is broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST.

Watch Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik in their hit drama “Fight My Way” with English subtitles below!

