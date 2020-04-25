Park Seo Joon Shows Script Switch For Upcoming Movies With IU + Lee Hyun Woo

Park Seo Joon and Lee Hyun Woo seem excited about her new movie!

The two friends will star together in the upcoming film “Dream” (literally), which will be assisted by the hit film director of “Extreme Works” and the new JTBC drama “Melo Is My Nature.” The film will tell the motley crew of inexperienced players at the Homeless World Cup, an international football event.

Park Seo Joon will star in the film as Yoon Hong Dae, a professional footballer who eventually coaches the team after being subjected to disciplinary trials. Lee Hyun Woo will play the role of Sun, one of the players on the team, while IU will be the lead star of the movie.

On April 25, Park Seo Joon took to Instagram to share his script for an upcoming movie. The actor posted a strange cover photo of the screen, which contains the names and cartoonist pictures of each of the main characters – as well as a post by the character Park Seo Joon Hong Dae.

In addition to showing the character portraits in the photo, Park Seo Joon wrote, “Hong Dae.”

Soon, Lee Hyun Woo responded by leaving a comment with “In the Sun” – his own character name as well as some funny emojis.

Are you excited to see Park Seo Joon, Lee Hyun Woo, and IU in this new movie?

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in the hit drama “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” with the English subtitle below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?