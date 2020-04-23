Park Seo Joon Shows Why “Classroom” is a Working Point + How to Change His Life

In an interview and a new image published for Esquire Korea magazine, Park Seo Joon talked about the hit drama “Itaewon Class” and how it changed him.

The actor recently starred in JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” as the current character of Park Sae Roy, whose distinctive haircut has been replicated by audiences.

However, it’s not just the viewers who are affected by the drama – according to Park Seo Joon, “Itaewon Class” also inspires.

Describing what initially made him a starring role in the webtoon adaptation, the actor said, “I want to take on different types of characters. Although (‘Itaewon Class’) is a drama that has elements of many genres, I think what really matters is the growth of Park Well Roy as a person. “

He added, “I feel like I think about Park Sae Roy’s influence on the community.”

Park Seo Joon explains that Park Sae Roy’s play has forced him to think more deeply about community issues and even reflect on his own career.

“I am not the original owner’s interest to social problems, but Roy Sae different,” he said. “When I was doing this movie, I was thinking about social issues. (As Park Sae Roy grew up and grew up in dramas), I was also growing and growing.”

Eventually the actor described the “Itaewon Class” as an important turning point in his career. “Instead of taking me in a different direction,” he says, “I think back to the beginning. It was an opportunity for me to remember a very brief acting career.”

If you’ve forgotten to watch Park Seo Joon in “Itaewon Class,” check out his previous drama “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” with the English subtitle below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?