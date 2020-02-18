[park-seo-joon-thanks-near-good-friend-choi-woo-shik-for-sending-help-to-“itaewon-class”]

Park Web optimization Joon and Choi Woo Shik’s friendship continues to flourish!

On February 18, Park Search engine marketing Joon posted a photograph of a espresso truck on Instagram that Choi Woo Shik experienced despatched to the established of his new drama, “Itaewon Course.” In the caption, Park Web optimization Joon wrote, “I can feel how effective he is suitable now from the placard. I will get that power just as it is and turn out to be like him. Woo Shik, thank you, I love you.”

The placard on major of the food items truck, which generally is made up of a witty message from the truck’s donor, just claims, “From actor Choi Woo Shik.”

Park Web optimization Joon a short while ago sincerely and humorously congratulated Choi Woo Shik on his movie “Parasite” generating historical past at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Park Search engine optimization Joon also built a cameo in that film.) The two actors have been mates for a extended time and are both element of the “Wooga crew,” which also features BTS’s V, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

Meanwhile, “Itaewon Class” has now surpassed 10 p.c in viewership ratings and carries on to set new private bests.

