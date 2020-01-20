Park Seo Joon turns into a high school student again for a new drama “Itaewon Class”

Park Seo Joon is spotted wearing a high school uniform in the latest shots of “Itaewon Class!” From JTBC!

The upcoming drama is based on the famous webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people united by the stubbornness, passion and bravado of young people. They start their little revolt against an unreasonable society on the streets of Itaewon as they pursue their dreams and the freedom to live their lives as they wish.

Park Seo Joon embodies Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who opens the Dan Bam restaurant in Itaewon with the help of his friends and challenges the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process.

In the latest stills, Park Sae Roy is a high school student who has just been transferred to school. Despite her pure and soft face, her eyes are full of an unusual spirit. Although he is not much, he is not ashamed of his beliefs. The photos already show him on the verge of having problems from his first day at the new school.

Park Seo Joon, who is known for his impressive acting in all productions, will transform perfectly into Park Sae Roy, adding his own color to the original character of the webtoon.

The production team commented: “The past of Park Sae Roy, who begins his takeover of Itaewon because of his beliefs, is a point that causes a character change that leads the first half of the drama, so s don’t miss the first show. You can expect Park Seo Joon’s passionate performance which maximizes Park Sae Roy’s emotions. “

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?