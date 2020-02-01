Park Seo Joon’s new drama “Itaewon Class” is presented in first position

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” has a promising start!

Based on the famous webtoon of the same name, “Itaewon Class” is a new drama starring Park Seo Joon as Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who makes no compromises in the face of injustice and corruption. Armed only with his convictions and anger at the death of his father, Park Sae Roy joins other young people who share his stubbornness and youthful bravado, then pursues his dreams in the narrow streets of Itaewon – all by bravely braving against the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process.

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 31 premiere of “Itaewon Class” reached an average audience of 5.0% nationally and 5.3% in the Seoul metropolitan area, marking an increase over the final. from the series of its predecessor “Chocolate” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot).

Meanwhile, the hit SBS drama “Stove League” continued to dominate its time slot. The final episode of the drama obtained national average scores of 12.0%, 14.4% and 15.3% for its three parts (13.0%, 15.2% and 15.5% in the Seoul metropolitan area), peaking at 16.1% overnight.

Not only was the “Stove League” the most watched mini-series on Friday night, but it also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49 – with which it got an average score of 7.6%.

