Park Seo Joon’s new drama, “Itaewon class”, reaches record level

JTBC’s new drama “Itaewon Class” is rapidly gaining momentum!

On February 8, “Itaewon Class” – a new webtoon adaptation starring Park Seo Joon as a passionate entrepreneur determined to make his mark – reached its highest audience level to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of the drama obtained a national average score of 9.4%.

SBS’s best-selling drama “Stove League” also hit a new personal best, recording its best scores to date among the key demographic of viewers aged 20-49 (9.2%). The final episode of the drama also got national average scores of 10.6%, 13.6% and 16.8% for its three parts, peaking at 19.4%.

KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” had national average scores of 21.3% and 26.1% for both games, while MBC’s “Never Twice” had average scores of 7, 8%, 9.8%, 8.7% and 10.2% for the night.

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You”, which has only three episodes, remained solid with an average rating of 14.1% and a peak of 15.7%. Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” will enter its finale with an average rating of 4.2% for its penultimate episode.

