[park-shin-hye-and-jeon-jong-web-optimization-exhibit-the-vastly-various-highs-and-lows-of-their-people-in-future-thriller]

Future movie “Call” has produced new stills of stars Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Website positioning!

“Call” is a thriller thriller about two women who live in various moments and the activities that unfold when they are related by way of a cellphone get in touch with.

The new stills photograph Park Shin Hye’s and Jeon Jong Seo’s figures in shockingly contrasting images.

In the film, Search engine marketing Yeon (performed by Park Shin Hye) is related by way of phone to Young Sook (performed by Jeon Jong Website positioning), who lived in her residence 20 a long time ago. The initially still of Seo Yeon exhibits her fortunately achieving for a trace of Young Sook that she located in the home immediately after their mobile phone call.

In the pursuing nevertheless, Website positioning Yeon is huddled on the floor in the dark, acquiring crossed paths with a serial killer as a consequence of her cellphone call to the previous.

In the meantime, Youthful Sook exudes a sinister air, wearing a darkish smile and a blood-stained shirt.

“Call” premieres in March.

