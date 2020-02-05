Park Shin Hye explains why she chose to play a completely different role in the first thriller

Park Shin Hye spoke about his decision to appear in the movie “Call”.

This upcoming mystery thriller is about a woman named Seo Yeon (played by Park Shin Hye), living in 2019, and a woman named Young Sook (played by Jeon Jong Seo), living in 1999, and connecting them via telephone call.

After her debut in 2003, Park Shin Hye has continued to develop her filmography and acting skills. She first attracted attention in the 2010 romantic comedy “Cyrano Agency” for her portrayal of a character who had a mature personality despite his young age. She then moved viewers by pleading for her father’s innocence on screen in “Miracle in Cell # 7” and fulfilled her role as national team coach in “My Annoying Brother”. The actress was also praised for her performance in “Heart Blackened” where she portrayed a lawyer with a strong sense of justice.

Park Shin Hye, who has been loved for her performances in various genres, will undergo a shocking transformation in “Call”. In the film, Park Shin Hye plays a woman who is trying to change the past after connecting with someone who lived in the same house 20 years ago.

“It’s a genre I haven’t tried yet, and I chose” Call “because the character of Seo Yeon was charming,” she said. “Seo Yeon has a side of her that is completely different from the fair characters I’ve portrayed so far, so it was really new and fun while playing.”

Director Lee Choong Hyun commented, “She is an actress with strength because she has a lot of experience. She directed the film as the center for “Call”, so she will be able to prove that she can also release a film like this. “

“Call” will be released in March. Check out the trailer here!

