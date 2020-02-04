Park So Dam shows support for former son of Cinderella and Four Knights co-star Naink

Park So Dam shared his love for Son Naeun by Apink after the Apink concert!

Apink held its “Welcome to PINK WORLD” concerts on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park. Celebrities like Moonbyul from MAMAMOO, Ilhoon from BTOB, Moon Ga Young attended the concerts and showed the girl group their love, and Park So Dam also seems to have been there!

On February 4, Park So Dam shared photos of her with Son Naeun on her personal Instagram account with the caption: “You’re so pretty. You are so cool. Thank you. For the first time in a long time, Hye Ji and Ha Won “and the hashtags” Apink, concert, pretty, Son Naeun “.

Park So Dam and Son Naeun appeared together in the drama “Cinderella and four knights”, playing the roles of Eun Ha Won and Park Hye Ji respectively. The two seem to have maintained their friendship since the end of the drama in 2016.

Catch Park So Dam and Son Naeun in “Cinderella and four knights” below!

