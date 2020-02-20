[park-so-dam-stars-in-intriguing-posters-for-1st-movie-after-“parasite”]

“Parasite” star Park So Dam’s upcoming film has supplied a new glimpse in advance of its release!

On February 20, “Fukuoka” shared its premiere date and formal posters.

This film follows the odd journey of two guys who finished their friendship 28 many years ago around one lady, and a ghostlike woman who joins them. Kwon Hae Hyo and Yoon Je Moon will portray two buddies who have 28 yrs of resentment among them although Park So Dam will look as a mysterious character who sees correct by way of them.

In the key poster, the a few figures walk on the streets of Fukuoka in early spring. Despite embarking on an thrilling trip alongside one another, they stroll with a length among them and all glimpse at different points. Park So Dam walks ahead without the need of any issue for Kwon Hae Hyo and Yoon Je Moon, and their troubled romantic relationship is a stark contrast to the wonderful qualifications bordering them.

Properly describing the three characters’ discrepancies in age, character, and visual appeal, the terms on the poster say, “An odd mix, an even odder journey.” Park So Dam is also noticed holding a doll from the director’s previous film “Ode to the Goose,” making movie fans wonder if the two films are related in a bigger universe.

Filmmaker Zhang Lü earlier shared his causes for choosing Fukuoka as the film’s site. In an interview, he described the contrasting activities of experience a small town’s sentiments when attending the Fukuoka Asian Movie Festival, but he also likened the city to a jail as the dying spot of poet Yoon Dong Ju. In addition, he uncovered that one of the biggest motives for selecting Fukuoka was because the father and daughter in “Ode to the Goose” were being Korean citizens from Fukuoka.

The film will explain to a story about Korea-China-Japan relations in the town where the background of the past and existing intersect. “Fukuoka” premieres on March 12.

Resource (1)