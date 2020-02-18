[park-sung-kwang-announces-marriage-to-non-superstar]

Comic Park Sung Kwang will be obtaining married!

On February 18, his company SM C&C verified the information by means of an official assertion that reads as follows:

Hello there, this is Park Sung Kwang’s company SM C&C.

We would like to thank you for normally sending Park Sung Kwang your like and interest, and we would like to share delighted information with you.

On May possibly 2, Park Sung Kwang will be tying the knot with the person he loves. His shortly-to-be wife is a non-celebrity who is 7 several years young than him, and the two have recognised each other for a extensive time prior to starting off to day final drop. With faith and enjoy as their foundation, the pair have determined to arrive together under the gorgeous union of relationship.

Respecting the needs of Park Sung Kwang and his fiancée, who both equally wish to treasure the happiest second of their lives quietly, the wedding will be a personal ceremony with household and close mates. We ask for your knowing.

We hope you will send out congratulations and heat assistance to Park Sung Kwang, who has found the person he will expend the rest of his daily life with. He will keep on to do his finest as a comedian, general public determine, and the head of his home to repay the enjoy you have provided him. Thank you.