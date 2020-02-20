[park-sung-woong-is-the-final-villain-in-future-sci-fi-drama-with-choi-jin-hyuk]

Park Sung Woong talked about his transformation into an evil mastermind for his impending drama “Rugal”!

Based mostly on the webtoon of the same title, OCN’s “Rugal” is a sci-fi action thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who tries to provide down a nationwide terrorist business named Argos. In the method, he ends up getting focused by the effective criminals at the rear of Argos, and not only does he shed his beloved spouse and both of those of his eyes, but he is also framed for murder. Following signing up for an organization named Rugal, which has collected a group of “human weapons” with exclusive powers created as a result of biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of synthetic eyes and sets out on a quest to wipe out Argos once and for all.

Park Sung Woong will be starring in the drama as Hwang Deuk Goo, the evil leader of Argos who gets Rugal’s concentrate on. Immediately after finding Rugal’s existence, the ruthless Hwang Deuk Goo sets out to play a risky and unhinged sport towards the vengeful Kang Ki Bum, who has been supplied a 2nd opportunity at everyday living.

Expressing his excitement about the approaching drama, Park Sung Woong remarked, “I think ‘Rugal’ will be able to charm to viewers in lots of distinct techniques. The cast’s acting and the manufacturing will amplify the charms of the initial webtoon.”

The veteran actor also talked about his approach to the position of Hwang Deuk Goo, describing, “I considered that I’d be capable to create a new sort of character by introducing my very own unique colour to the character of Hwang Deuk Goo.”

“In my impression, Hwang Deuk Goo has a distinctive sharpness about him,” he commented. “Just staying in the same place as him would make men and women uncomfortable, and I’m attempting to specific that sharpness via my bodily movements, steps, and gaze. I have also been working out persistently for [the drama’s] action scenes.”

“Rugal” will premiere on March 16 at 10: 50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, test out the most current teaser for the drama right here!

