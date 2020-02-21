The “Wooga” squad has shared their ideas on BTS’s V in the group’s new “ON” MV!

On February 21, BTS made a comeback with a performance-centered new music video clip for the title observe “ON” off their new album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

V’s “Wooga” crew of close friends together with Park Search engine optimization Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy all took to Instagram to share the exact shot of V from the MV.

“I’m always surprised, no I’m always more surprised,” wrote Park Web optimization Joon.

Park Hyung Sik, even even though remaining in the military services, shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “This is just artwork now.”

Choi Woo Shik shared two dancer emojis and wrote in English, “sexy … much too considerably to handle…”

Peakboy wrote, “Ohh, so amazing.”

Check out out BTS’s new MV in this article!