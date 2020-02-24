parked-automobiles-stolen-in-pilsen,-heart-of-chicago

At minimum four parked automobiles were being stolen a short while ago in Pilsen and the Coronary heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

In just about every incident, another person parked their car or truck only to arrive back and locate it missing, Chicago police stated.

The thefts took place in the night several hours:

Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue

Feb. five in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue

Feb five. in the 1400 block of West 21st Street and

Feb. 21 in the 1900 block of South Laflin Road.

4 males in their early 20s are suspected in the thefts, police said. Two were being donning black puffy jackets, just one was wearing a black hoodie and the other was putting on a light blue jean jacket with a hood.

Any one with information and facts is asked to get in touch with Region Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

