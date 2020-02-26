parked-autos-broken-into-in-chinatown,-bridgeport:-law-enforcement

Chicago law enforcement are warning of three the latest incidents in which a person broke into a parked motor vehicle in Chinatown and Bridgeport on the South Aspect.

In each and every incident, somebody broke the windows of the motor vehicle and stole products, Chicago police mentioned in a community notify.

The thefts happened:

In between five p.m. Jan. 25 and eight a.m. Jan. 26 in the 500 block of West 24th Street

In between 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and eight: 25 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of South Archer Avenue and

Concerning 1: 20 a.m. and two: 05 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 500 block of West 24th Location.

Anyone with information and facts is questioned to contact Place Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

