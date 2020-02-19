[parker-braun-will-make-his-minutes-rely-as-missouri-downs-ole-miss-with-short-bench]

Pickings ended up slimmer than usual for Missouri men’s basketball towards Ole Pass up on Tuesday.

For the fourth straight recreation, neither Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) nor Mark Smith (back) suited up to engage in for the Tigers. To make issues far more difficult, stroll-on guard Evan Yerkes was also unavailable from the Rebels because of to health issues.

Undermanned, minutes mattered all throughout the board for Missouri. It was fantastic that Parker Braun experienced his very best recreation as a Tiger in Missouri’s 71-68 earn.

The redshirt freshman, whose former job-significant was 11 minutes in opposition to Morehead Condition way back again on Nov. 20, far more than doubled that total with 24 minutes performed from the Rebels. In that time Braun completed with six details and 7 rebounds, equally career highs.

Xavier Pinson was the talking place when once again for Missouri just after location a new profession-significant for the third time in 4 video games with a 32 points, but devoid of performances like the types from Braun sprinkled in-between, wins are difficult to appear by no make any difference how several buckets Pinson receives.

“I assume (I was) just getting lively, getting on the two ends of the floor talking loud … participating in tricky (and) actively playing with electricity, and I just form of fed off of it,” Braun claimed on why he assumed he performed so a lot of minutes. “It just type of occurs. You have constantly got to be completely ready, often obtained to be in the fitness center. It is by no means actually expected, but it is always excellent.”

Tigers mentor Cuonzo Martin said that Ole Pass up didn’t do just about anything specifically in its practices that warranted Braun acquiring amplified enjoying time, but relatively it was his operate ethic in excess of the earlier couple months in its place.

At six-foot-8, Braun jumps very well and put together with his lanky limbs, can make for some remarkable performs. He blocked four photographs Tuesday and dunked at the time, but where he really put his athleticism on exhibit was on a play that did not even rely.

With 40 seconds still left in the very first 50 percent, guard Torrence Watson jacked up a 3-pointer that went offline. With a lengthy operate-up from the three-stage arc, Braun leapt and hammered residence a putback dunk in excess of 6-foot-10 Rebels middle Khadim Sy.

It was a participate in that despatched Mizzou Arena into a frenzy until eventually referee Pat Adams referred to as the slam as an around-the-again foul on Braun. Adams, according to both Martin and Braun, later on arrived up to Braun after the engage in and apologized for obtaining the contact completely wrong.

“He claimed he owed me 1,” Braun claimed. “I was wanting for yet another one particular, man. It is variety of just the circulation of the recreation, you know. You have just obtained to engage in with it. I’ll remain intense on the glass.”

Martin reported that even with the optimistic signs he saw from Braun, there is however loads for him to sharpen about his match. Though his dunk that did not rely over Sy was extraordinary, the substantially even larger and more powerful Sy employed his body weight advantage of around 30 lbs to manhandle Braun in the small submit when the two ended up matched up. Sy, a junior, would afterwards complete with 14 points on five for 5 shooting and as the Rebels’ 2nd-primary scorer at the rear of star guard Breein Tyree’s 29.

But with this kind of a big difference in age and entire body concerning Braun and the gentlemen he’s generally guarding, some expanding pains are pure. Obviously, as Martin moved Braun from a stroll-on to a scholarship player this past offseason, there is something the coach sees in the player that he likes.

The genes are there in the Braun family. Parker’s brother, Christian, has started out in five and played in all 25 online games for No. three Kansas this year. Potentially Tuesday was a signal of Parker earning a main function with Missouri.

“I’m not stunned, because he’s a talented participant,” Martin reported of Braun and his effectiveness. “Parker’s one of those guys, he’ll be as excellent as the time and the concentrate that he places into it. He’s gifted in a lot of regions and is an smart player. I imagine with added energy, he’ll go to another stage.”