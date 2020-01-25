Parking ticket stands on a small car in East London

The people of Hackney were bewildered and amused to the same extent when a small car received a parking ticket on a quiet street.

The offending toy was “ parked ” last Sunday (January 19) in front of Retro Hub, a second-hand and curiosity furniture store, on Marton Road, just off the famous Church Street in Stoke Newington.

The toy car was parked on a double yellow line, which for good-sized cars would instantly catch the attention of parking lot control officers.

The Hackney Council confirmed to MyLondon that the confirmation was not issued by one of their officers.

A spokesperson for the board said, “We are not able to impose parking fines on toy vehicles, and we never would. We believe someone has pedaled fake news.”

Retro hub in Stoke Newington where the alleged toy car was seen

(Image: Google maps)

No expense has been spared to make the parking ticket authentic with the council mark and the cited “Traffic Management Act 2004”.

The small car is a “BMW” model and has a seat suitable only for a child or a very small person.

Users of the social media site Reddit, where a photo of the car was posted, took the opportunity to make a few jokes about the situation.

A user made a noise on the model of the small car by saying: “A BMW. What a surprise …”

Another joked: “Better watch yourself, otherwise it will end up driving under the influence of all these E numbers.”

.