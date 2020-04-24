Parks and Recreation forced participants to team up for one-off COVID-19 special reliefs

Chris Pratt, Amy Poehler, Nick Prademann and other actors in the popular comedy drama Parks and Recreation team up in a one-off episode of a US TV show to raise funds for COVID-19 support.

NBC has announced that the cast of the series will be teaming up for a half-hour script, which will air on April 30.

In a special video posted to Twitter today (April 24), actress Poehler announced that a special episode of Parks and Recreation will be filmed from inside each actor’s home, as the cast is currently in isolation due to a coronavirus pandemic. See the ad below.

Poehler revealed that the money raised from the one-off episode will be donated to America’s nonprofit Charity Feeding Fund through the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Leslie Nope Wants You a Secret … April 30 #ParksAndRec returns to NBC for Special Parks and Recreation. Our close-range staff as well as our neighbors at @StateFarm raise money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ

– Park and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

Almost all original cast members will participate, including Rashid Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Hare and Rheta. NBC said they were also expecting several guests from the original show.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xcdhpn-DXTA (/ embed)

According to Variety, the script is for one-off special images from current events, as the main character Leslie Nope (Poehler) is still determined to stay in touch with her friends and colleagues during social distance.

Parks And Recreation, a show that played the antics of Parks and Recreation staff in the fictional town of Pawnee, completed its seven-season run in 2015 and was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards throughout its tenure.