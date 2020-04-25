Parks and Recreation is an exciting festival

It’s time to return to Pawnee. Five years after the show ended, the Parks and Recreation team is back together for a collection, dedicated to raising money for America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. . The re-assembly will star Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, __Feel free, __Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Jim instrHeir, Retta, and Rob Lowe. There will also be some surprise guest stars; fingers crossed that Ron Swanson’s man Tammy Two (played by an Emmy winner Megan Mullally, Offerman’s wife in real life) be smart.

“Like anyone else, we’re always looking for ways to help and think that bringing these characters back into the night can save us money,” tells the actor. Mike Schur said in a statement, Timely. “I emailed the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our former Parks and Recreation team has put together another 30 minutes of (quarantined) Pawnee life, and we hope everyone will enjoy. And feed! ”

The film will be set in the present and follow the same fate as Leslie Knope (Poehler) as he tries to connect with his friends in real-time relationships. State Farm and Subaru of America will make a donation of $ 150,000 to the farm; NBCUniversal and the writers, producers, and artists of Parks and Re will also donate to the fund, bringing total profits up to $ 500,000 through May 21, respectively. as the Last Days.

“In a time of uncertainty, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our nation with her dedication and compassion,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, copresidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, an outlet. “Many thanks to Mike Schur and the folks at Parks & Entertainment for bringing this wonderful event together and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces while raising funds for the great cause.” that. “

The reunion will air on NBC on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

