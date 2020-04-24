“Parks and Recreation” Solid to Reunite for New Scripted Exclusive

The solid of “Parks and Recreation”

Parks and Recreation fans, rejoice: the people of Pawnee, Indiana are returning to Television set for a new, scripted unique to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The whole cast of the beloved sitcom — which includes Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta — will return for the half-hour specific, which will air at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC on Thursday, April 30. The community also teased that other guest stars from the Pawnee universe “might pop in.”

The episode — which, presumably, was recorded remotely while the solid is in quarantine — will just take spot all through the authentic-existence pandemic and target on Leslie Knope’s endeavours to hold in touch with her close friends when still observing social distancing. Income lifted throughout the specific will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and donations up to $500,000 will be matched by contributions from NBCUniversal, the show’s cast, writers and producers, Condition Farm and Subaru of The usa.

“Like a lot of other men and women, we were on the lookout for strategies to assist and felt that bringing these figures back again for a night time could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a assertion. “I sent a hopeful e mail to the cast and they all obtained back again to me in 45 minutes.”

