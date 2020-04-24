Parks and recreation throw back to the coronavirus once

Lesley Knope returns to save us all from coronavirus (photo: NBC)

The cast of “Parks and Recreation” will again meet in a special, one-time episode of beloved sitcom.

Luckily, it will show us how each of us favorite politics, Lesley Knope (Amy Poehler) will deal with a coronavirus pandemic that will be exceptionally good, since it has a binder for everything, remember?

According to People, the entire cast of Parks and Rec will meet again in this special episode in which Lesley will log into video chat to check out all his friends during the global crisis.

Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Rob Lowe (Chris), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Rashida Jones (Anne Perkins), Retta ( Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry / Garry / Larry / Terry / Barry Gergich) will all be back and we can’t wait to return to Pawnee.

Executive producer and creator Mike Schur said of the meeting: “Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and thought that bringing them back for the night could bring some money.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and everyone came back to me within 45 minutes.”

Gang Parks and Rec reunites for the first time in five years (photo: NBC)

He continued: “Our old band Parks and Rec has prepared a 30-minute piece of Pawnee’s quarantined life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates! “

For the uninitiated, Parks and Rec have run for seven seasons, broadcasting their final in 2015.

He followed the daily lives of government employees in the small American town of Pawnee, Indiana.

Today, she is probably most fondly remembered as Chris Pratt’s groundbreaking pre-Marvel role and her ongoing “Galentines Day” trend.

Oh, and it was a great program that everyone should watch, so it is.

Finally – good news in these hard times! We knew Lesley Knope would finally come to save this day.

From 1 to 7 seasons in parks and recreation can now be streamed on Amazon Prime in the UK.

