Parkway Drive lays travel dates in the UK and Europe until the end of the year

Pandeyk drive postponed tour of the UK and Europe for the next year because of the pandemic coronavirus – a full list of new dates, see below.

Originally the tour was supposed to start on April 1 in Hamburg Sporthalle Hamburg, but the band decided to postpone the tour in November and December.

“Because of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, we defer the European revolutions of Viva The Underdogs until November / December 2020”, – said in a statement metallic Dons Byron. “Health – is the most valuable thing in life, and we must ensure that at any of the well-being of the show was not under threat.”

They continued: “All of the show, in addition to Budapest (HU) and Paaspop (NL), a new date is scheduled previously purchased tickets will remain valid Budapest exhibition, unfortunately, will be abolished…

“Because of the change of the tour Stick To Your Guns and Prison Prison no longer be able to join in. Instead, we will have a Crystal Lake as an opener for the tour, Hatebreed will still be the main support.”

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The new list of dates is as follows:

Friday, November 13, 2020 – Alimpiyahal, Munich (Germany)

Tue 17 November 2020 – LEIPZIG Arena (Germany)

Thu November 19, 2020 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley (United Kingdom)

Friday, November 20, 2020 – National Forest in Brussels (Belgium)

Wed 25 November, 2020 – FRANKFURT Festhalle (Germany)

Friday, November 27, 2020 – PARIS Zenith (France)

Su November 29, 2020 – VIENNA Shtadtale (Austria)

Tue December 1, 2020 – ZURICH Samsung Hall (Switzerland)

Th December 3, 2020 – HAMBURG Sporthalle (Germany)

Sa December 5, 2020 – DORTMUND Westfallenhalle (Germany)

