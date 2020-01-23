Parkway Drive shares the German version of The Void entitled Die Leere

Parkway Drive will release the soundtrack of their documentary Viva The Underdogs later this year, the band has confirmed.

The film, which includes more than a decade of behind-the-scenes footage and personal clips from Parkway on tour, appeared on the silver screen in the UK and Ireland earlier this week, with the soundtrack arriving on March 27.

It contains 11 live tracks recorded at the top of Parkway Drive 2019 on Wacken Open Air, along with three studio tracks recorded in German: Würgegriff (Vice Grip), Die Leere (The Void) and Treasure Boxes (Shadow Boxing) with features German rapper Casper.

And to mark the news, Parkway Drive has released a text video for Die Leere that you can watch below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Huag2s7UPXg (/ embed)

Frontman Winston McCall, who is a special guest on the Metal Hammer podcast this week, says the recording of Die Leere “was without doubt one of the most unique projects we have undertaken.”

He added: “The idea of ​​taking our songs and interpreting them in another language was a huge challenge, but given the amount of time, love and support we have been shown over the years, we wanted to make an effort to do project with complete integrity.

“The result is every effort to translate the meaning, spirit and conviction of these songs into a language that is not ours. We hope that the result contributes to strengthening the connection that this music creates.

“We offer you these songs out of respect and our sincere thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy it as much as the process of making them. “

Parkway Drive, which is also one of the four cover stars in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, will start their Viva The Underdogs European Revolution Arena Tour on 1 April in the Sporthalle in Hamburg and finish with a set in the SSE Arena Wembley in London.

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs Soundtrack

1. Prey (Live at Wacken)

2. Carrion (live on Wacken

3. Karma (live on Wacken)

4. The Void (live on Wacken)

5. Idols (live on Wacken)

6. Dedicated (live on Wacken)

7. Absolute Power (Live on Wacken)

8. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

9. Chronos (live in Wacken)

10. Crushed (live on Wacken)

11. Soil feed (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (vice-grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Treasure boxes (Shadow Boxing) feat. Casper

Parkway Drive 2020 European tour

April 1: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

April 2: Leipzig Arena, Germany

April 3: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

April 4: Zurich, Samsung Hall, Switzerland

April 6: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

April 7: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

April 9: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

April 10: Schijndel Paaspop, the Netherlands

April 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

April 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

April 15: Paris Zenith, France

April 16: Brussels Forst National, Belgium

April 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK