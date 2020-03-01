[parliament-sitting-on-march-nine-may-perhaps-be-postponed,-states-speaker]

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks in the course of the ‘Roundtable on Electoral Reform The Way Forward For Absolutely free And Fair Elections’ in Parliament November 30, 2018. ― Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof right now stated that the Parliament sitting scheduled for March 9 could be postponed to a later date.

Mohamad Ariff said that he would talk about the subject with the Prime Minister’s Place of work to get affirmation and finalise a date for the next sitting.

“Maybe not on March 9. I will officially speak to the PMO tomorrow,” he instructed the Berita Harian news portal.

In accordance to timetable, the 1st conference of the third session of the 14th Parliament should really start on March 9 and was to be attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, now in the opposition adhering to today’s swearing-in of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as key minister, has been contacting for the Parliament session to be managed in purchase to endorse the Key Minister’s situation and get certainty that he commanded the bulk of the 222 MPs of the lessen residence.

He said that the sitting down will have to be performed before long as the new federal government less than PPBM, Umno, Pas and other functions may perhaps attempt to postpone it as long as they can, in buy to induce the 112 MPs that reportedly supports Dr Mahathir to defect to the other facet.