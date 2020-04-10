Parliament was asked to return on Saturday at least to cover the COVID-19 subsidy bill

OTTAWA –

The Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate were called back on Saturday for a second emergency, to study and publicize the funding.

The minimum time is set to run at 12:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT in the House of Representatives, with the elders organization then scheduled for 4 pm. to determine the law approved by the MPs.

President Pablo Rodriguez sent a letter to President Anthony Rota asking to sit down, after agreeing with the opposition, which has a new copy of the law – meaning “a second law.” respect some measure of response to COVID-19 ”- from Monday.

Conservatives created the second bill as a “cure” for the first, while the Liberals said the law would affect “the biggest economic crisis in our lives.”

The government and opposition groups have been talking about the day when the return will take place, to see the $ 73-billion defense plan-19 being implemented, and the long-term consequences. for a long time, like a virtual house The system kept the Liberals accountable for the new coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear where the agreement will sit as a further measure of responsibility, which is said to be subject to further discussions.

“I look forward to working together in the House to pass this bill soon,” Rodriguez tweeted.

The group does not contest that they are subsidized for Canadian businesses but is pushing for the government to expand temporary services. Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer has pushed for a representative of the House of Representatives, where opposition groups can question minority Liberals, with a minority of MPs.

In an interview on CTV the Motor Driver said that his party thinks that if the ministers and leaders are able to give the news to the media and the police, that they should be able to The same thing applies to opposition groups in the Presidency. and that it does not have to be an “or” issue with a virtual lock.

“We’re not saying we violate public health information. We are talking about the number of MPs from each party, in addition to the search for seats and other measures that can ensure that more MPs from each region can participate, ” Scheer said.

Senate Majority Leader George Furey’s office said that for the first time, “steps should be taken to ensure the health and safety of cabinet members and staff. Chamber work, including limiting the number of employees required to work at the venue.

The first 10 cents of aid included a $ 107-billion aid package skipped during the first sitting of the House that went overnight last month, but the government launched a series of live demonstrations. for the next few days that needed law in order to arrive at the effect.

The benefits will be 75 percent of the employee’s salary, up to $ 847 a week for a 12-week employee, back until March 15, for large and small companies and in addition to affiliate organizations. Further qualifications were announced on Wednesday, with the goal of increasing the number of Canadians working despite the spread of the disease in many communities and industries.

According to an email to Liberal MPs, each side agreed that there would be fewer members of MPs in the Chamber, with 14 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, 3 Bloc Quebecois, 3 NDP, and 1 Green.

There will also be “no pages, no food, no drinks,” according to the email.

Residents who have not been contacted will be asked to stay home, depending on the needs of the body and to limit the number of employees who will still be living in the West Block for sitting.

President Justin Trudeau has suggested that the holidays will be possible when asked by his current address what his plans for Easter are.

“I hope to see my family this weekend. Yes, the priority is making sure we get the law passed, ”Trudeau said, adding that further discussions on democratic processes will continue.

“We need to make a move to get this legislation through the House so that we can get out to Canadians, and that is my goal this week.”

Challenging the question of why the regulatory process has yet to occur, Trudeau suggested that the tension was discussed with the Committee on the idea of ​​implementing a regulatory framework. respect of Parliament online.

Scheer said the closing meeting had no effect on the timing of the beneficiaries and it was about making sure the bill was properly reviewed because the bill was finalized. pressure is still being made about what he called an attempt to suppress power from the government.

Last week, Rodriguez wrote to Rota, requesting “advice and assistance on the ability of the Home Business Administration to support and support virtual business … where he can do his normal work. ”

As Trudeau wrote, there needs to be a way in which representatives from across Canada can participate and represent their constituents in times of crisis, without having to cross the country. in the event of a serious infection.

Watching the way the House can do so will require a lot of changes to the Guidelines and will require the other party to come back. If the current House committee is any indication, considerable technical improvements are needed to make it possible for 338 MPs – or even up to 20 members – to do away-house business. .

Although, as Rota stated in his letter in response to Rodriguez, he has consulted with other international law-makers who have faced the same challenges.

He urged homeowners to work with public and private partners, “with the goal of allowing the House to take a seat in the next four weeks.”

In mid-March, Congress was shut down and scheduled to be sentenced until April 21 in an effort to smash the air pollution caused by the virus. .

“Please be clear that the Board – and I am the President – understand the importance and role that the Department and its members play both in shaping government policy. and ensure accountability to Canadians, even during these difficult times, ”Rota wrote.

I have asked the President again this Saturday at 12:15 p.m. so @HoCChamber can bypass the subsidy policy to help employees and employers. I intend to work together at home to pass this bill soon. pic.twitter.com/PbhuV1oMKd

– Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) April 9, 2020

I just sent this post to Justin Trudeau. Team Canada working closely on the Identity Report — 19 outbreaks should be included in the Test. It should also include reviews and accreditations. We look forward to it starting to take our cues so that no Canadian falls through the cracks. pic.twitter.com/9dl4BB7oSy

– Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 9, 2020

. (tagsTso) Evan Solomon