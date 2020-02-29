parlier-spouse-and-children-loses-property-in-hearth,-bring-about-of-hearth-not-known

KFSN
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) — A Parlier family members dropped their dwelling in a fire Friday night.
County fire crews arrived at the dwelling in close proximity to Merced and J just before 8 p.m. They discovered heavy smoke coming via the back of the home.
Firefighters quickly place out the flames, but the house had by now endured some important destruction.
Fortunately the 5 individuals who lived in the home acquired out safely and securely, but they now have to uncover someplace new to reside.
The induce of this hearth is now underneath investigation.
