Parnas’ Disclosure to Intel House Committee Throws Key to Criminal Case

NEW YORK – Tempers broke out during a hearing Thursday in pursuit of Lev Parnas, when a lawyer for Rudy Giuliani’s former friend was charged with ethical misconduct.

The hearing, which took place in Manhattan’s federal court, focused on two issues raised by Parnas’s ongoing campaign to transfer evidence from his case to the House Intelligence Committee.

The first problem arose after federal prosecutors in Manhattan attempted to prevent Parnas from transferring his iCloud account, which they had gained through his discovery, to the House Intelligence Committee. Prosecutors argued that Apple, not Parnas, had generated the documents to which they had access. The second issue revealed a break between Parnas and his longtime partner Igor Fruman, whose lawyer Todd Blanche was visibly annoyed that potentially inside information in the case had been transferred to Congress.

Parnas and Fruman were charged in October, along with two associates, for campaign funding.

The first issue, involving the Manhattan authorities, was sent very quickly. Just before the hearing began, Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy, wearing an American flag pin on the lapel of his jacket, approached prosecutors and said something to them, causing government smiles.

But it wasn’t until District Judge Paul Oetken for the Southern District of New York arrived that what happened was clear. Bondy had told the government just before the start of the hearing, according to assistant US attorney Douglas Zolkind, that he was unaware that it was possible for Parnas to access his own iCloud account because he was the account holder; Bondy was able to download the contents of the iCloud account – he didn’t need the government to deliver them. Zolkind explained that Bondy would do it and that he planned to transfer the materials home.

“We will withdraw our request,” said Bondy. “The kids in my office have identified that we can do it.”

Prosecutors also said that iPhones seized in Parnas may still contain “additional material” that had not been extracted or provided to the Chamber.

Half of the justification for the hearing having become moot, the hearing went to a dispute between Fruman and Parnas.

Blanche, Fruman’s lawyer, accused Bondy of gleefully handing over material to the House Intelligence Committee without checking whether the documents in this document could be protected by the privilege of Fruman’s lawyer-client.

This could be extremely relevant to the case, said Blanche: Fruman and Parnas hired a lawyer after the Federal Election Commission opened an investigation into a $ 325,000 contribution they made to a pro-Trump Super PAC. The couple’s indictment relates in part to this same contribution.

Bondy responded that due to the indictment investigation, typical privilege rules did not apply. He also alluded to a November 5 meeting during which he told Blanche that Parnas intended to comply with the summons.

“Our paths have diverged,” said Bondy, suggesting that it was time to raise questions of privilege.

At one point, Bondy made his request that Attorney General Bill Barr recuse himself from the case. No one else addressed it afterwards.

The conversation continued to deteriorate, Blanche telling Bondy that he was not “allowed by law for lawyers” to disclose inside information from a third party.

“I don’t think I broke an ethical rule,” replied Bondy.

Justice Oetken ordered Bondy to ask the House Intelligence Committee not to publicly disclose the documents concerning the names of a few lawyers and law firms who are at risk of privilege.

Oetken also noted that so far, only a “small percentage” of what Bondy had given to the House had been made public.