Parnas Prosecutor Releases New Recording of Another Trump Donor Event

Lawyer for Rudy Giuliani, partner of Lev Parnas, released another recording of President Donald Trump hiding with donors behind closed doors and discussing politics on Thursday.

The Daily Beast first reported the recording, followed by the Washington Post and Politico. Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy told the Post that he also gave a copy to the investigators of the removal from office.

More than 37 minutes in April 2018 – a few days before the other recording of a Trump fundraising event, directed by Parnas partner Igor Fruman – Trump can be heard about the perspectives of Republicans in the midterm elections – 2018 mandate.

Unlike the previously released recording, more high-ranking Republicans than Trump were present: Then-Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who was subsequently summoned to appear in the criminal case against Parnas and Fruman, and Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, also attended and spoke to donors.

And, unlike the other recorded fundraising event that took place at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, the event revealed in the recording Thursday took place at the club in South Florida President Mar -a-Lago.

In a clip of the recording released by Politico, McDaniel can be seen entering the room in which the event took place, spotting Parnas and greeting him warmly with a hug.

“I’m so glad you’re here,” she told him in the tape, before asking Parnas if he had ever been to Mar-a-Lago.

“Yes,” says Parnas.

“Okay, well, forget about it,” McDaniel replies jokingly.

“On a given day, the president greets hundreds if not thousands of people at events across the country,” an RNC spokesperson told several media in a statement. “It is nothing more than that.”

During the recording, Trump may hear questions and campaign suggestions from attendees on how to cultivate Hindu-American support, his policy in Syria and concerns about a financial services bill, the latter d ” a participant who identifies as Bill Edwards.

Trump is heard asking questions about the bill at Sessions.

“I see all the laws through the Rules Committee, and I didn’t know it,” replies Sessions. “I said to Bill, ‘You need to talk to the president. »»

The bulk of the recording consists of Sessions, McDaniel and Trump scanning the Republicans’ prospects for the next midterm elections.

“The Democrats have energy, they want to take it back, they want to do everything they can to obstruct and resist, they have no message,” she heard at one point. “We know what they will do to our country. They will go back in time to the dark ages of Schumer and Pelosi. “