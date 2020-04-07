Part 4 of Tokyo being on Netflix? Things are heating up

When most of us stay indoors because of the ongoing plague, there’s really no better time to check out Terrace House: Tokyo, a spin-off of the popular Japanese reality show that includes a bunch of young singles living together, interacting and maybe falling out. love struck. Although Part 3 of the program just dropped on Netflix in the US, Part 4 only premiered on Netflix Japan two weeks ago. So it’s natural to wonder when to expect Part 4 of Terrace House: Tokyo to be on the Netflix network in the United States.

Fortunately, the answer is relatively simple. If the international premiere follows the trend of the past few seasons, American viewers can expect more episodes in mid-July.

For those unfamiliar with Traz House, this is a reality TV dating program that largely avoids all the noisy and exploding drama of American reality shows. In the New York Times, Terrace House is refreshing as it “moves at a leisurely pace, asks little of its participants,” and “reassures rather than ranks.” You would think that the unobtrusive camera work and quieter character would make the show quite niche, but it has won fans around the world. It ended up with three new popular series, the most recent of which was Terrace House: Tokyo.

For Cave Lovers, Part 4 promises to be a sequel to the romance that heats up in Part 3. The last time we saw cast members, Toshiyuki Nino made some really creepy moves with gloss (Reddit agrees that Toshiyuki belongs in reality TV prison for that); Hannah helped Kai shave his head; And as a reality show, Vivi, Xion and Yom have become a love triangle.

According to the Japan Times, The Porch: Tokyo Part 4 starts with a Kyoto trip, some aquarium dates and a dramatic stay at Airbnb. The panel also opens Part 4 by discussing Toshoyuki’s predatory nature, and for those looking to indulge before Netflix’s international premiere, you can check out Japan Times’ commentaries on Toshoyuki and the rest of the weekly shows.

Everyone, has plenty of time to get acquainted with the changing cast of Teresa House: Tokyo in preparation for the premiere of Part 4. If things stay on track, Part 4 will make for a completely relaxed summer marathon.