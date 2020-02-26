part-of-southwest-fresno-roadway-shut-right-after-collision,-chp-claims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A roadway in southwest Fresno is closed as authorities investigate an early early morning collision.

California Freeway Patrol officers say California Avenue is blocked off amongst Fruit and Thorne, in the vicinity of Edison High Faculty.

An investigation into the collision is underway. Police have not produced more data.

Information regarding the collision was not quickly available.

Motorists are suggested to just take an alternate route. Officials have not mentioned when the road will reopen.