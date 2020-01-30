Part of the US border wall in California falls over in strong winds and lands on the Mexican side

EL CENTRO, California – Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over on Wednesday in strong winds and landed on trees on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing wall sections.

Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California, told CNN that the yielding sections had recently been built on a new concrete foundation in Calexico, California. According to Pitones, the concrete had not yet hardened and the wall panels could not withstand the windy conditions.

The National Weather Service reports that the wind in the region blows up to 60 km / h on Wednesday. CNN member KYMA’s video shows the metal plates leaning against trees next to a street in Mexicali, Mexico as the wind blows dirt from the construction site on the other side of the border.

“We are grateful that there was no property damage or injury,” said Pitones.

According to the CBP, local Mexicali officials have distracted traffic from the accident area, and the agency is working with the Mexican government on the next steps to repair the wall. According to Pitones, it is currently not known how long the construction work in the area will have to be suspended in order to permit renovation.

