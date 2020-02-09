Part-time or flexible? Study finds you could work more

Part-time workers with flexible hours end up doing more work without pay.

Family work hours where workers control their own schedules often end up working more after hours, according to research from the University of Kent.

In the UK, men work an average of 2.2 overtime hours per week as unpaid overtime. Women work approximately 1.9 hours.

But Dr Heejung Chung from Kent and Dr Mariska van der Horst from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam wanted to see if flexible hours, telework or the possibility of setting their own schedules encouraged workers to work more unpaid overtime .

And although flexible hours and telework do not increase overtime, those who can control their own hours work more: professional men about an hour and women without children about 40 minutes.

And although mothers who work full time do not seem to increase unpaid overtime, mothers who work part time work on average about 20 more minutes per week.

“Mothers who work part-time [may] feel the need to work longer to compensate for the possible stigma, perceived or not, that is attached to them by other workers, especially when their hours do not match working hours normal, “the researchers suggested.

“Mothers who work part-time may also have a greater ability to work unpaid overtime than mothers who work full-time.”

Chung’s previous research has found that two-fifths of part-time workers – more than half of whom are mothers – believe that their reduced hours have had a negative impact on their career progression.

“Better control over your work is supposed to make life easier for workers, especially those with children,” said Chung.

“However, it is clear that for many, blurring the lines between work and home life expands work, even when it is unpaid.”

She said employers need to make sure staff don’t put too much effort into the benefits of flexible work.

She added: “We also do not find much evidence that those who adopt flexible working conditions reduce their workload.

Employers need to be more aware of this in order to combat our perception of those who work flexibly. “

