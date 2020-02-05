Partial results = no results

On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party published results from 62 percent of the states. Given the frustration of not achieving results on the Caucus Night, many were anxious to see these results to get a feel for who “won” the Iowa Caucuses.

A word of caution. It is better to treat partial results like no results. Consider the following example from the 1980 Iowa Republican gatherings discussed in the Iowa PBS documentary, Caucus Iowa: Trip to the Presidency.

According to Caucus historians (starting at 26 minutes of the documentary), while George H.W. Bush was chosen as the winner with 2,182 votes, the new computer reporting system failed, which led to incomplete results from western Iowa. As shown in the documentary, many in the Reagan campaign argued that West Iowa was one of their strong areas, suggesting that he would have won if the full results were received. David Yepsen, now Iowa Press presenter, summarizes this peculiarity with a remarkable statement: “Think how different American history would have been if Reagan had won the Iowa caucuses in 1980 – the entire Bush dynasty would never have started.”

The New York Times predicts Pete Buttigieg an 81 percent chance of “winning” the Caucuses.

But until 100 percent of the districts have reported, it is best to interpret the results very carefully.