Participant sentenced to 3 months at house for flouting curfew

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian soccer participant Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to a few months of dwelling detention for flouting a curfew imposed to suppress the distribute of coronavirus.

The 29-calendar year-outdated striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a movie link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.

















































Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 other people for accumulating at a lodge foyer bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

He is the next Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the point out of unexpected emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday celebration at a Belgrade cafe previous thirty day period.

Individuals who violate the restrictive steps could confront up to a few yrs in jail.
















































