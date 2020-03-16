Participants in the “Big Brother” in Germany in recent years know about pandemic coronavirus

Participants in the “Big Brother”, closed in a house in Germany, may be the last group of people who learned about the current pandemic coronavirus.

A group of 14 men and women who are now living in a house in Cologne, western Germany, participating in the 13th season of the reality show.

Most home roommates are in the isolation of 6 February, when the news of the coronavirus has been minimal. Since then, they have been excluded from the update from the outside world, except for the cases when the show introduced four other boyfriends home 6 March, three days before Germany reported its first death from the coronavirus.

Speaking for the decision not to renew neighbors in a crisis that is happening in the outside world, the show’s producers told the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, that the trip information will only be taken under certain circumstances, such as illness of a family member.

They also said that “the contestants guard against infection,” but they did not explain what they represent.

After the upheaval in social networks, Sat.1, Channel Big Brother broadcast, changed position and announced a special airtime broadcast through the broadcast before the next slot at 7 pm on Tuesday evening (17 March).

Home neighbors talk about the growing crisis, and will give the opportunity to ask questions about the state of the nation, as well as receive video messages from their relatives.

Meanwhile, at the last press conference on the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus around the world is increasing.

Saying that a virus is close to the stage “rapid growth” in the UK, and now John Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters and to work from home where possible. Johnson said that “it is time for everyone to stop nonessential contact and stop all non-essential travel.”

Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.