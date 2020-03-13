Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), the Democratic presidential nominee for 2020, said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that partisan politics were interfering with the government’s ability to respond to the coronavirus threat.

Gabbard was not a disgrace, noticing the progress and encouraging fellow members of Congress to continue working toward a support package.

“This is still an issue, unfortunately, where partisanship is in the way of delivering what the American people need right now, especially when our country is facing this crisis,” he said. “Now is not the time for politics. Now is the time for leaders to come together, come together, be all together, and place the health and well-being of the American people above all else. I think it’s a little encouraging today that, you know, I expected that we voted at 10:00 this morning on a direct help package for working people, everyday Americans, from all over the country.

“But there was concern about the Republicans,” Gabbard added. “It was not made bipartisan. And so the vote never happened. And literally the two sides come together. I think they are working with the administration to make sure that what we go through in Congress is one thing. that both Democrats and Republicans have worked to get through the Senate and access the President’s cabinet as quickly as possible.

