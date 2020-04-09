Partner of grandma who invited teenager to Thanksgiving immediately after accidental text dies of coronavirus

PHOENIX, Az. (WTVO/WFLA) – The spouse of a female who invited a 17-year-previous to Thanksgiving supper right after an accidental text has died from coronavirus.

The erroneous quantity text information introduced Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench and 17-calendar year-outdated Jamal Hinton jointly on Thanksgiving quite a few a long time ago.

Hinton stated this week equally Wanda and her spouse Lonnie experienced come to be ill with coronavirus. In accordance to a tweet, Lonnie was hospitalized and preventing equally COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Lonnie died on Sunday, Hinton stated.

“As some of you may possibly have now observed out tonight Lonnie did not make it,” Hinton stated. “He handed away Sunday morning, but Wanda explained to me all the really like and support he was obtaining place a big smile on his confront so I thank each solitary one of you men for that!”

Hinton’s viral story with the Dench family started off in 2016. Wanda believed she experienced messaged her grandson to explain to him what time the Turkey Working day festivities would start. Minor did she know, her grandson experienced modified his number with no telling her. Rather, Jamal Hinton was on the acquiring stop of her textual content.

“You not my grandma,” he texted her following the two exchanged selfies. “Can I even now get a plate tho?”

“Of class you can,” Denton texted back. “That’s what grandma’s do … feed each individual a person.”

Not only did Hinton present up for Thanksgiving that 12 months, but just about every yr just after that.

