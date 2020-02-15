[partners-rejoice-valentine’s-day-with-team-wedding-ceremony-at-polk-county-historical-past-middle]

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Couples kicked off their Valentine’s Day by tying the knot in the seventh annual team marriage ceremony at the Polk County Heritage Center on Friday.

Even though the once-a-year ceremony usually takes place on the picturesque methods of the Polk County History Middle, rain drove the couples within.

Clerk of the Circuit Courtroom and Comptroller Stacy M. Butterfield hosted the event.

For some of these couples, their vows were being several years in the making.

“We were being higher faculty sweethearts 30 some a long time in the past. And she was in a bad car incident then and we obtained sort of separated back then. So three decades back, she discovered me on social media and we reunited,” Monthly bill Ware explained of his relationship. “This has been a prolonged time coming for us. And it is so considerably, we should’ve been below many years back. So we’re catching up.”

The Wares have both been married before and were being content to not have the anxiety of preparing a marriage ceremony. They feel acquiring married on Valentine’s Working day is exclusive.

Rebekah and Aparicio Mercardo decided to participate in the ceremony just about two or three weeks back immediately after knowing each other for a calendar year.

They observed an advertisement on the clerk’s desk when applying for their relationship license and resolved to go for it.

Rebekah termed it “the best day at any time, on a Valentine’s Day, at that!”

They savored remaining all around the other partners.

“It was a terrific expertise. Various. I suggest, I like the variety. It was awesome. Brilliant, wonderful encounter,” explained Aparicio.

Michael and Jessica Negrone also saw the recognize to utilize to be in the ceremony when speaking to the clerk. They are going to have another ceremony in a number of years but made the decision to make it lawful these days.

“Well, it was my notion,” Jessica described. “Technically it was both of those of ours, but I imagined so he would not fail to remember it! So he would not forget about it.”

About midway as a result of the ceremony, Michael picked up his 3-month-aged son Christian, who was viewing in the viewers.

“It’s amazing. I really like him incredibly substantially and I’m delighted that he obtained to be a aspect of it,” he smiled.

What is in the future for these newlyweds?

“To be with him ‘til death do us section!” Rebekah smiled.

“Just live for a longer period and happier and enjoy every single other very a lot so. And capture up for the several years that we have skipped,” Bill mentioned.

The Negrones mentioned the group ceremony was excellent for them and they highly persuade it for folks wondering about a wedding up coming 12 months.

“It’s nicely well worth it. Perfectly well worth it,” Jessica reported.

“Just prepare! Since it is nerve-wracking. I did not know if I experienced to say vows or anything at all! I was nervous about that a person,” Michael laughed.

