Parts of Australia are finally getting some much needed heavy rainfall

Intense thunderstorms with heavy rainfall dampened forest fires on the east coast of Australia on Friday and brought relief to farmers in three states that fought a drought that left much of the country dry.

Australia, famous for its pristine beaches and wildlife, has been fighting forest fires since September. At least 29 people and millions of animals have been killed in the flames, more than 2500 houses destroyed and an area about one third the size of Germany completely destroyed.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, three of the most affected states, have experienced heavy rain showers, which are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The fire department said that although the rain will not extinguish all fires, it will greatly help to control them. It will not be until March that rain is heavy enough to provide long-term relief from the dry weather that has fueled the deadly fires, the country’s weather bureau said on Thursday.

“Our fingers are crossed that this will continue in the coming days,” the New South Wales fire brigade said on Twitter on Friday.

The Cobargo city sign was burned in a bushfire. Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland all received heavy rain on Friday. (Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters)

Although wet weather provides relief for firefighters and drought-stricken farmers, it also brings dangers such as floods and falling trees, many of which have been structurally destroyed by intense forest fires.

In Melbourne, the storms contributed to the spreading of smoke that enveloped the city and disrupted the Australian Open qualifiers and other sports competitions, but the wind will bring back unhealthy air at the weekend.

The smoke nebula that has been ravaging Australia’s major cities for weeks has been followed by NASA, and the space agency’s satellites showed on Thursday that there is also a large concentration of lower smoke over the Pacific.

According to the fire brigade authorities, 82 fires were still burning in New South Wales at the start of Friday, 30 undecided and several were burning in Victoria.

Australia’s best tourism agency estimates that the country’s bushfire crisis has cost industry nearly A $ 1 billion ($ 900 million Cdn) so far.