Parts of UP’s 15 affected Covid-19 districts to be closed by April 15 – News from India

The exact points of Covid-19 disease in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including parts of the National Capital Region, will be completely closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said on Wednesday.

The strict restrictions will take effect at midnight in those pockets of India’s most populous state, which, according to the Health Ministry, reported 326 Covid-19 cases and three deaths by Wednesday morning.

Gautam Budh Nagar, which houses Noida and Ghaziabad, is among 15 districts, officials said after reviewing a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Other districts include Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Varanasi.

Officials said all 15 districts have six or more cases. It was not immediately clear what additional measures would be taken in these areas. The focus list was not immediately available. The restrictions will continue until at least April 15, when the review will take place.

“We identify foci in these districts in consultation with the Director General of Police (DGP),” Avnish Awasthi, Additional Secretary General, said at home. The announcement is expected this afternoon.

There is already a three-month closure across India, which began on March 25. There are reports that the Center is considering extending the jail following proposals from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, and experts.

Commercial rail and air services as well as interstates are banned throughout the country. Only people involved in providing commercial services are allowed on the trip.

