[pas-mp-rejects-anwar,-dr-m’s-unity-government]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PAS MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz claimed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim simply cannot be prime minister as his supporters were primarily non-Muslims.

He claimed the government that would fulfil Malaysians’ aspiration ought to be dominated by Malay-Muslims, which he mentioned also dominated out any so-called unity authorities.

“It is also the exact same with Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad’s) reconciliation federal government proposal. It, by way of person appointments somewhat than by celebration, is found as robbing the soul and goal of political events.

“Islam and Malays could possibly fall short to be prioritised in these kinds of a governing administration,” he claimed in a statement posted on Harakahdaily.

The Bachok MP then reported the ideal answer would be to maintain an early standard election except if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is equipped to give a better way out of the current political stalemate.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the key minister on Monday and his Bersatu occasion declared it was leaving Pakatan Harapan the exact same day.

Parliament will convene a unique sitting down on Monday for federal lawmakers to find a primary minister from amongst them, failing which a standard election will be important.