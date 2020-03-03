[pas-open-to-cooperation-with-any-get-together-including-warisan]

A PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAWAU, March 3 — PAS is open to working with any social gathering which includes Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) as a result of the new federal ruling coalition.

PAS Central Committee member Mohamad Husain stated the party was nevertheless awaiting more growth on the issue from the state.

“We do not see any dilemma for other parties to get the job done with the new federal government. We will give time to the Sabah governing administration led by Warisan to come to a decision irrespective of whether or not the get together will cooperate with the new coalition,” he informed reporters listed here now.

Mohamad reported the new govt led by Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would represent all races and religions in the nation.

In the meantime, Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan called on the persons to give the new prime minister space and time in get to carry the region again on track.

“We should respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s conclusion and guidance the management of the prime minister in bringing growth to the nation,” he explained.

The new coalition includes Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional and PAS. — Bernama