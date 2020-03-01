[pas-performs-down-communicate-about-new-cabinet-line-up,-says-target-is-‘healing-the-nation’]

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks throughout a push meeting at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — The PAS countrywide management claimed nowadays the social gathering needed the new administration to aim on “healing the nation”, amid speculation more than the composition of Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cupboard.

In the initial push conference as a ruling get together given that 1974, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang stated the priority ought to be to variety a governing administration that would promptly revive the overall economy.

PAS outlined driving financial expansion as the most urgent agenda, adopted by aim on addressing prosperity inequality and equitable enhancement.

“What is most important is to conserve and mend the country from the political turmoil that has gripped us all,” he reported.

“Let’s talk about forming a governing administration very first we can speak about the Cupboard later.”

